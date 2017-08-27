South Dakota State Fair Booth Could Owe You Money

If you're planning to go to the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, make sure to stop by the State Treasurer's booth to see if they owe you any money.

The State keeps track of dormant bank accounts and other abandoned finances, logs them by name, and spreads the word for you to check their list.

“Our goal is to put money back into the hands of South Dakotans,” Treasurer Rich Sattgast said. “That money ultimately makes its way into our economy which is good for our state.” Staff will be manning the booth at the Expo Grounds at the State Fair the following hours 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, every day of the fair, with the exception of the last day, September 4th, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Right now over $379 million in unclaimed funds are waiting to be claimed.

