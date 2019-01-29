South Dakota State Fair Adds Brothers Osborne to Grandstand

Another great country music act has signed to play the South Dakota State Fair this year. Brothers Osborne will play the grandstand on Sunday, September. 1. They will compliment other acts including Little Big Town and the Beach Boys.

Brothers Osborne have been climbing the country music charts since their debut in 2013 with hits like “Stay a Little Longer,” “It Ain’t My Fault,” and “Shoot Me Straight.” Their debut album, “Pawn Shop,” was released in 2016 and has been certified US Gold, climbing to the number three spot on the country charts. Last spring, they released their follow up album, “Port Saint Joe” which has climbed to a number two status on the country charts, and they have no intention of stopping any time soon.

The duo has claimed the Country Music Association Vocal Duo of the Year Award the last three years in a row, in addition to the Academy of Country Music Vocal Duo of the Year Award, and several Grammy nominations.

A pre-sale on VIP tickets will begin May 21, followed by backrest holders on June 3 and June 6 for Friends of the Fair. General public ticket sales will begin June 10.

The 2019 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, August 29 - Monday, September 2.

Source: Candi Briley, SD.gov