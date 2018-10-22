South Dakota State's hold on the number-two spot in the STATS FCS Top 25 is over.

The Jackrabbits tumble five spots after a 24-9 loss at then number-25 Northern Iowa, last Saturday (October 20).

SDSU is seventh in this week's rankings.

In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has four teams in the Top 25 this week.

North Dakota State is once again a unanimous number-one. Illinois State is down three spots to 11th after a loss to the Bison. Northern Iowa, on the strength of the SDSU win, is up eight spots from 25th to 17th.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)

North Dakota State (163) 7-0 Kennesaw State 6-1 James Madison 5-2 Weber State 5-2 Eastern Washington 5-2 UC Davis 6-1 South Dakota State 4-2 Elon 5-2 Wofford 5-2 Towson 6-1 Illinois State 5-2 Jacksonville State 5-2 Central Arkansas 5-2 McNeese 5-2 Stony Brook 6-2 Colgate 6-0 Northern Iowa 4-3 North Carolina A&T 6-2 Princeton 6-0 Nicholls 4-3 Delaware 5-2 North Dakota 5-2 Sam Houston State 4-3 Maine 4-3 East Tennessee State 6-2

This week (October 27), #7 SDSU plays at #11 Illinois State in a battle of Top 25 teams.

South Dakota did not receive a vote in this week's poll. The Coyotes (3-4/2-1 MVFC) host top ranked North Dakota State, Saturday.