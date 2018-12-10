It was a big weekend for South Dakota State football.

First, the Jackrabbits secured a spot in the FCS Semifinals for the second straight year with a 27-17 win at Kennesaw State, Saturday (December 8). Then a couple of former SDSU standouts found the end zone in the NFL, Sunday (December 9).

In Dallas, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert scored on a three-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in the Eagles' 29-23 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

On the day, the former SDSU All-American caught four passes for 44 yards and a score.

In his rookie season, Goedert has played in all 13 games, catching 25 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns.

About the same time Goedert was scoring in Dallas, Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner found the end zone in Phoenix in the fourth quarter of a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Zenner had 12 carries for 54 yards and his first touchdown in five games this season.

The former All-American at SDSU now has six scores in his four-year NFL career with 135 carries for 502 yards in 33 games.