South Dakota State Advance to the NCAA Tournament

It is becoming more and more like the norm instead of the irregular as the South Dakota State men's basketball team has made another NCAA Tournament.

With a 97-87 win over the University of South Dakota, SDSU makes yet another appearance in the tourney after yet another Summit League Tournament Championship.

Mike Daum had another stat stuffing night with 25 points and 11 rebounds as he tallied another double double, but it wasn't just Daum that lifted the Jackrabbits.

Freshman David Jenkins had a game for the ages as he put in 29 points and was the catalyst all night offensively for SDSU.

USD has had a great season and didn't go down without a fight. Trailing at halftime by double digits, they fought back from being down 20 in the second half to get within in 6 points late in the game.

USD's head coach Craig Smith did everything he could from the sideline to try and slow some of the runs of SDSU but he wasn't able to put a lid on the hoop and the Jacks were knocking down too many shots for USD to overcome.

The Coyotes were led by junior Matt Mooney, (who is a flat out baller by the way) putting in 30 points and adding 7 rebounds in the championship game loss.