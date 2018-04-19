South Dakota Spring Teams Get Creative to Beat April Snow Storms

The weather hasn't been friendly to South Dakota spring golf or track and field teams, but some teams have found creative ways to avoid the weather.

We've officially hit a point during the spring sports season where press releases should say what games are actually taking place versus which ones are cancelled. Events from the high school level up to college have had to be rescheduled or flat out cancelled due to all the snow that has popped up.

Typically the spring season is a quick run of sports before kids are out of school for the summer. Because of that, we've seen some teams take measures into their own hands to make the spring season happen.

Roosevelt's track and field coaching staff, led by Jason Wagoner, decided to give their athletes a chance to practice with a huge obstacle course in the Roosevelt gym.

Golf has also been hit by mother nature as students haven't been even able to really practice with no courses available. Two teams decided that they had enough and decided to move their golf dual indoors.

No, really.

The good news is that it appears that we are past all the snow and spring might be on the horizon. At least we're hoping this doesn't take a turn for the worst.

A little bit of creativity goes a long way!

