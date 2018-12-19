South Dakota and South Dakota State continue to ride among the elite of college basketball's mid-major programs. USD and SDSU are both in the top four nationally again this week in the CollegeInsider.com poll.

The Coyotes (10-1) are up one spot as the number-two overall in this week's poll. USD even picked up a first-place vote in the balloting after knocking off #22 Missouri last week.

Earlier in the season South Dakota knocked off 23rd ranked Iowa State. The Coyotes are the first Summit League women's team to ever defeat a pair of ranked opponents in the same season.

USD takes an eight-game win streak to the Puerto Rico Classic this week for games against Grambling State (December 19), Loyola Marymount (December 20), and Indiana (December 21).

South Dakota State stays put at number-four in the poll this week.

The Jackrabbits (8-4) have won their last two with victories over Savannah State and Montana State.

SDSU closes out the non-conference schedule Thursday (December 20) at Wyoming.

College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 (first place votes)

Gonzaga (30) 10-1 South Dakota (1) 10-1 Drake 8-3 South Dakota State 7-4 Central Michigan 8-1 Buffalo 6-2 Florida Gulf Coast 8-2 Drexel 7-2 Bucknell 8-2 Northeastern 9-0 Ohio 9-0 Green Bay 4-5 Wright State 8-3 Marist 7-3 Maine 7-3 Belmont 6-3 Saint Mary's 5-4 James Madison 6-3 Penn 6-2 Loyola Marymount 7-2 BYU 7-3 UC Irvine 8-1 IUPUI 6-4 South Alabama 9-0 Portland State 8-0