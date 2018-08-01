Aaron Packard & Dave Eggen

A quartet of local players are among the best on the defensive side of the ball in the Missouri Valley Conference heading into the 2018 season.

South Dakota lineman Darin Greefield and safety Andrew Gary, along with South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozeboom and cornerback Jordan Brown are on the conference's all-defensive pre-season first team.

Greenfield, a junior from Sheldon, Iowa, led the league tackles for loss last season (19.5). His nine sacks led USD.

Gray, a senior from New Lennox, Illinois, was USD's leading tackler in 2017 (89). He also recovered two fumbles and picked off a pass.

Rozeboom, a junior from Sioux Center, Iowa, led the Jackrabbits in tackles last season (127) and fumble recoveries (3).

Brown, a senior from Scottsdale, Arizona, led SDSU in forced fumbles in 2017 (3) and pass break-ups (9). He was second in tackles (72) and interceptions (3).

North Dakota State led the first team with four selections.

