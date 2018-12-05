It's not just college basketball fans in the Upper Midwest that think South Dakota and South Dakota State have two quality women’s basketball teams.

The rest of the country agrees.

The Coyotes and Jackrabbits are both in the Top Ten of the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll.

USD (8-1) is up one to number-four in poll after knocking off nationally ranked Iowa State, Mid-Major power Green Bay, and Missouri State in the last week. The Coyotes take a six-game winning streak into Sunday's (December 9) home game against Bellevue.

SDSU (5-3) is up a spot to number six in this week's poll after posting wins over then-number-four Green Bay and Chatanooga in the last week. The Jackrabbits have a big test this week when they host #1 Drake, Saturday (December 8) afternoon.

College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 (first place votes)

Drake (28) 7-1 Gonzaga (2) 8-1 Buffalo (1) 5-1 South Dakota 8-1 Central Michigan 7-1 South Dakota State 5-3 Drexel 5-1 Florida Gulf Coast 6-2 Bucknell 7-2 Green Bay 4-3 Marist 6-2 Maine 5-2 Northeastern 7-0 Quinnipiac 4-4 Saint Mary's 5-2 James Madison 5-1 Belmont 4-3 Wright State 5-3 IUPUI 5-2 Denver 6-1 Ohio 6-0 BYU 6-2 Penn 4-2 UC Irvine 7-0 Abilene Christian 7-1