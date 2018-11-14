South Dakota Senator Thune Elected Senate Whip

The Jamestown Sun is reporting Republican South Dakota Senator John Thune has been elected Senate Majority Whip. The unanimous vote places Senator Thune in the second highest ranking position in the United States Senate.

The Sun also states that John Thune will be the highest-ranking Republican senator in South Dakota state history advancing from his role as chair of the GOP, which is third in command in Senate Republican leadership.

John Thune has held a seat in the Senate since 2005. He previously served as the U.S. Representative from South Dakota's at-large congressional district from 1997 to 2003.

According to the Congressional Institute the responsibilities of the Majority Whip, who is assisted by a Deputy Whip, principally consist of counting votes and persuading Members to support the Republican Conference's position on votes. The Senate Republican Conference Chairman is the third-ranking leadership position for the majority party. The Majority Whip is selected by a vote of the Republican Conference.