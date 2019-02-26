South Dakota Senate Fails on Transgender Bill

A South Dakota bill seeking to scrap a policy allowing transgender students to play on the athletic team that matches their gender identity failed Monday in the state House. The vote fell short of the majority needed to send the bill to the Senate. It's the fourth bill critics have labeled anti-transgender that state lawmakers have rejected this session. A Senate panel last month rejected a similar bill targeting the South Dakota High School Activities Association policy.

The bill would have required a student's sex to be determined by their birth certificate or a South Dakota High School Activities Association physical exam form. Association Executive Director Dan Swartos has said a "very small number" of transgender students participate with the exemption.

The association's 2015 policy requires a student and parent to notify their school that the student wants to play on the sports team that matches their gender identity.

This year, lawmakers have also rejected measures to limit teaching about gender dysphoria in public schools and allow a parent to refuse consent to health care treatments for a minor child if the parent thought it would induce, confirm or promote the child's belief that their gender identity is different than their sex at birth.

