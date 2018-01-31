A train carrying members of Congress, including South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds and House Speaker Paul Ryan, hit a dump truck as they were on their way to a legislative retreat in West Virginia Wednesday morning.

It's reported one person was killed when an Amtrak Train hit a truck on the tracks. Over 200 people were reported to be on the train.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds tweeted he was on the train and he is okay. He said there do not appear to be any serious injuries among train passengers.

Rep. Kristi Noem told KSFY TV she was not on board the train.

See Also: