South Dakota Road Conditions: No Travel Advised

Courtesy Cory Nowka

A blizzard warning is in effect all day today and close on its heels will be a wind chill advisory through the night, according to the National Weather Service. Schools around the area called it a day very early and travel is already being impacted by the hazardous conditions. And when they say hazardous, the mean life-threatening.

So, if you don't absolutely need to travel today, the prevailing opinion is- -you shouldn't.

That being said, Safe Travel USA has the latest road conditions map available:

Safe Travel USA

Serious accidents have already occurred in Sioux Falls on I-229 and around the area, but if you feel compelled to, or need to travel today, be prepared. Make sure you have a basic winter survival kit in your vehicle, including:

  • Flashlight
  • Batteries
  • Blankets
  • Snacks
  • Water
  • Gloves, hat, scarf, boots
  • First-aid kit

If you travel and do get stranded, do not leave your vehicle! Your odds of survival are drastically reduced out in the open.

Sources: National Weather Service Sioux Falls, Safe Travel USA

