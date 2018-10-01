South Dakota Receives Grant Opportunity for State Cemetery

Very good news was delivered today to veterans of South Dakota.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration (NCA) has notified the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs they may be awarded grant funds for the construction of a state veteran’s cemetery.

This announcement coincides with the City of Sioux Falls’ first reading of their ordinance gifting over 60 acres of land to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs (SDDVA) for the construction of a state veteran’s cemetery.

“Today’s announcement is great news for the men and women of South Dakota and the surrounding area, who served this country,” said Larry Zimmerman, Secretary of the SDDVA. "South Dakotans in the eastern part of the state will not have to travel 370 plus miles to bury their heroes in a veteran’s cemetery.”

The NCA provides leadership, expertise, and advice in the development, acquisition, expansion, and preservation to create veterans cemeteries as lasting memorials which invoke a sense of honor and dignity for our Nation's veterans.