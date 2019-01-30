South Dakota Receives an ‘F’ from the American Lung Association

The state of South Dakota has received a failing grade from the American Lung Association (ALA) over the way it regulates tobacco products in the state.

The ALA just released its 2019 'State of Tobacco Control' report which grades states and the federal government on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use

South Dakota got an "F" in the report.

The state received failing grades in funding for tobacco prevention programs, level of state tobacco taxes, and the minimum age of sale for tobacco products.

The state's only passing grade was in the area of strength of smoke-free workplace laws.

In order to improve the state's grade, the ALA recommends South Dakota "fully fund tobacco control efforts, and focus on legislation to raise the state tobacco tax by $1 per pack."

To read more about the report, and to find out how the states around us did, go to the American Lung Association website .

Source: KSFY TV