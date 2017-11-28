South Dakota Ranks as the 8th Most Charitable State
WalletHub is out with its list of the most charitable states for 2017 and guess who cracked the top 10? That's right, South Dakota.
As in years past Utah came out as #1, followed by Maryland, Minnesota, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, South Dakota, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Here's how some of the other states around us fared. North Dakota is ranked #17, Nebraska is ranked #20, Iowa is ranked #32.
And, in case you're wondering Hawaii finished dead last, Rhode Island second-to-the-last.
WalletHub compared all 50 states based on 14 key indicators. Here's how it broke out specifically for South Dakota:
Generosity in South Dakota (1=Most Charitable; 25=Avg.)
- 13th – Charities per Capita
- 25th – % of Donated Income
- 5th – % of Population Who Donated Time
- 16th – % of Population Collecting/Distributing Food
- 2nd – Volunteer Rate
- 3rd – Volunteer Hours per Capita
For the full report, here's a link to the WalletHub website.
Source: Wallethub
