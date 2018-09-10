South Dakota Ranks #7 When It Comes to Sex Offenders

Which state would you guess has the most sex offenders per capita? You would think it would be a state with big cities, but that's not necessarily the case.

The company A Secure Life just did a survey of all 50 states and discovered that chances are good that a sex offender lives near you - no matter where you live.

Researchers used a report compiled by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to create the rankings.

The survey found that South Dakota has the seventh highest number of sex offenders per capita. How scary is that?

The state with the most sex offenders - Oregon. Arkansas is second, followed by Delaware, Michigan and then Tennessee

The states with the fewest sex offenders are Maryland ( the fewest ), Indiana, Connecticut, Ohio, and Massachusetts.

A few of the nearby states also made the list. Wisconsin came in at #6, Wyoming #8, Kansas #9, and Iowa at #41.

Source: A Secure Life

