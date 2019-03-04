South Dakota Pump Prices Continue to Rise

It seems like every time I drive down 57th Street I see another jump in gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota has jumped 7 cents to $2.33. A month ago the state averaged just $2.14 per gallon. We are still well under the average from a year ago when the average was $2.56.

“Pump prices have been pushed higher this week due to reduced gasoline stock levels and increased demand,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Motorists can expect gas prices to continue to increase as refineries gear up for spring gasoline production and maintenance season.”

In Sioux Falls the average price for a gallon of gas is up 6 cents to $2.39 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com . The lowest price as of this writing is $2.16 at Costco, $2.21 at Sam's Club, $2.28 at the Cenex at 49th and Western, $2.29 at the Flying J and Love's truck stops.