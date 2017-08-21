South Dakota Prep Volleyball Media Preseason Poll

Media members from around South Dakota have joined together for one combined high school volleyball poll. Here are the preseason rankings.

There is a lot of love for the defending champions in each class as all three champions are ranked number one heading into this season. Two of the three runner-ups have also stayed ranked second in the inaugural poll.

The South Dakota Prep Volleyball Media Poll will be released each Monday throughout the season.

CLASS AA

Rank, Points, Previous Rank

Harrisburg (13) 24-2 85 1 S.F. Roosevelt (3) 23-10 67 2 Mitchell (1) 17-8 52 4 Aberdeen Central (1) 16-10 42 NR Washington 20-18 17 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Stevens (1) 28-9, Huron 19-9, S.F. Lincoln 17-20, S.F. O'Gorman 18-15

CLASS A

Dakota Valley (12) 31-2 81 1 S.F. Christian (5) 27-6 75 2 Madison (1) 24-9 62 NR T4. Miller 22-9 19 NR T4. Parker 28-6 19 5*

RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Valley 19-14, Bon Homme (1) 29-6, Custer 33-1, West Central 24-8, Mobridge-Pollock 21-8

*-Parker was Class B in 2016

CLASS B

Northwestern (18) 36-1 93 1 Chester Area (1) 26-7 66 3 Warner 26-5 59 2 Arlington 24-8 34 NR Ethan 21-5 19 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: Harding County 31-5, Sully Buttes 30-3, Lyman 24-11, Hanson 24-5

The high school volleyball season officially starts on Tuesday, August 21.

