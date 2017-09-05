South Dakota Prep Volleyball Media Poll 9-5-17

Much like the football media poll, the top teams in each class for volleyball remain in the top spots for this week.

There wasn't nearly as much change this week when it comes to the volleyball poll. Better yet, all but one team ranked last week is still ranked this week between all classes. The only change in terms of a team took place in Class AA.

Class A and Class B both experienced a little bit of a shake up with the teams that were ranked, but the favorites continue to dominate the poll.

Class AA

Harrisburg (13), 3-0, 76, 1 Mitchell (3), 8-0, 68, 2 Aberdeen Central, 4-1, 44, 3 SF O'Gorman, 5-1, 33, 4 RC Stevefns, 7-3, 13, RV

Receiving Votes: Huron 4-3, SF Lincoln 4-3, SF Roosevelt 3-5, Yankton 1-2

Class A

Dakota Valley (15), 4-0, 79, 1 SF Christian (1), 2-0, 64, 2 Madison, 2-1, 42, 3 Miller, 2-0, 32, 4 West Central, 3-0, 11, RV

Receiving Votes: Parker 2-1, Hamlin 7-0, Sioux Valley 3-1, Lead-Deadwood 8-0, Wagner 4-2

Class B

Northwestern (16), 8-0, 80, 1 Warner, 6-0, 56, 3 Chester Area, 2-0, 55, 2 Hanson, 5-0, 28, 5 Sully Buttes, 4-1, 20, 4

Receiving Votes: Ethan 3-2

