South Dakota Prep Volleyball Media Poll 9-25-17

The latest edition of the South Dakota Prep Volleyball Media Poll features a Sioux Falls team jumping into the top spot of a class.

Sioux Falls Christian has found themselves as the top team in Class A following a strong week of play. The Chargers defeated the former top team Dakota Valley 3-0 last week, along with picking up wins against Kuemper Catholic, and LeMars at an Iowa tournament.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman has regained position in the Class AA poll this week after going unranked the last couple of weeks. They are the first Sioux Falls school to reenter the top five in Class AA after the town was shut out of the poll for the last three weeks.

CLASS AA

(Rank, Team, First Place Votes, Record, Points, Last Week's Rank)

Harrisburg (19) 10-1 103 1 Mitchell (1) 12-1 84 2 R.C. Stevens (1) 15-3 64 3 S.F. O'Gorman 9-3 28 RV Aberdeen Central 7-4 27 5

Receiving Votes: Huron (6-5) 9

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (19) 12-4 103 2 Dakota Valley (2) 15-2 84 1 Madison 13-3 61 3 Miller 14-2 40 4 Parker 15-5 17 5

Receiving Votes: West Central (8-7) 3, Lead-Deadwood (13-3) 2, Belle Fourche (9-0) 2, Sioux Valley (16-3) 2, Redfield-Doland (10-2) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (21) 18-1 105 1 Warner 17-3 79 2 Hanson 16-1 65 3 Chester Area 11-4 28 4 Philip 15-1 27 5

Receiving Votes: Ethan (13-3) 6, Andes Central-Dakota Christian (13-2) 3, Herreid-Selby Area (14-1) 2