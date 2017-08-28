South Dakota Prep Volleyball Media Poll: August 28, 2017

The first week of volleyball in South Dakota has been completed, and Class AA has experienced a shake-up in the top five.

Three of the top five teams from Class AA remain. Class B experienced a change as well with two teams that received votes last week now into the top five. Overall, the number one ranked teams from a week ago have held on to their position.

Class AA

Harrisburg (18), 2-0, 102, 1 Mitchell (4), 6-0, 87, 3 Aberdeen Central, 2-1, 48, 4 SF O'Gorman, 4-1, 38, RV SF Lincoln, 4-1, 19, RV

Receiving Votes: Rapid City Stevens (3-2), Huron (3-2), SF Roosevelt (1-5), SF Washington (2-3)

Class A

Dakota Valley (20), 2-0, 103, 1 SF Christian (2), 1-0, 85, 2 Madison, 1-1, 44, 3 Miller, 1-0, 32, T4 Parker, 1-0, 31, T4

Receiving Votes: Sioux Valley (2-0), West Central (1-0)

Class B

Northwestern (21), 6-0, 104, 1 Chester Area (1), 1-0, 78, 2 Warner, 1-0, 70, 3 Sully Buttes, 3-0, 32, RV Hanson, 3-0, 13, RV

Receiving Votes: Ethan (2-1), Arlington (2-3), Harding County (1-0)