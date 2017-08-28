South Dakota Prep Volleyball Media Poll: August 28, 2017
The first week of volleyball in South Dakota has been completed, and Class AA has experienced a shake-up in the top five.
Three of the top five teams from Class AA remain. Class B experienced a change as well with two teams that received votes last week now into the top five. Overall, the number one ranked teams from a week ago have held on to their position.
Class AA
- Harrisburg (18), 2-0, 102, 1
- Mitchell (4), 6-0, 87, 3
- Aberdeen Central, 2-1, 48, 4
- SF O'Gorman, 4-1, 38, RV
- SF Lincoln, 4-1, 19, RV
Receiving Votes: Rapid City Stevens (3-2), Huron (3-2), SF Roosevelt (1-5), SF Washington (2-3)
Class A
- Dakota Valley (20), 2-0, 103, 1
- SF Christian (2), 1-0, 85, 2
- Madison, 1-1, 44, 3
- Miller, 1-0, 32, T4
- Parker, 1-0, 31, T4
Receiving Votes: Sioux Valley (2-0), West Central (1-0)
Class B
- Northwestern (21), 6-0, 104, 1
- Chester Area (1), 1-0, 78, 2
- Warner, 1-0, 70, 3
- Sully Buttes, 3-0, 32, RV
- Hanson, 3-0, 13, RV
Receiving Votes: Ethan (2-1), Arlington (2-3), Harding County (1-0)