South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll September 4, 2018

For the first time since the start of the South Dakota Prep Media Football poll last season, there is a brand new team in Class 11AAA.

Washington entered Saturday's Presidents Bowl on a 35-game winning streak that included three straight Class 11AAA championships. They left Saturday night a bit shell shocked. Roosevelt defeated Washington 29-0, and the win propelled the Rough Riders to the top spot of the Class 11AAA poll for this week. Washington dropped down to third.

Even in a loss during the Tiger Bowl to O'Gorman, Harrisburg remains the top ranked team in Class 11AA this week. The only change in Class 11AA is Huron jumping to the fourth spot after starting the season 2-0.

The story remained the same for Class 11A. The top three teams stayed consistent, while the fourth and fifth teams switched spots. Dell Rapids now sits in fourth, while St. Thomas More dropped to fifth.

There are no changes to this week's Class 11B, and 9B rankings. 9AA and 9A both have a new team in the top five for the first time this season.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 4 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Roosevelt (19) 2-0 119 3 SF O’Gorman (6) 2-0 104 2 SF Washington 1-1 71 1 Brandon Valley 1-1 48 5 Watertown 2-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 15, Rapid City Stevens 2.

Class 11AA

Harrisburg (16) 1-1 110 1 Mitchell (6) 1-1 100 2 Pierre 1-1 73 3 Huron (3) 2-0 57 5 Brookings 1-1 29 4

Receiving votes: Sturgis 3.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (22) 2-0 121 1 Madison (3) 2-0 96 2 Tea Area 2-0 83 3 Dell Rapids 1-1 39 5 St. Thomas More 1-1 20 4

Receiving votes: Milbank 13, Belle Fourche 1, Hot Springs 1, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

SF Christian (24) 2-0 124 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 2-0 101 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0 65 3 Canton 3-0 54 4 Winner 2-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Beresford 4, Custer 3.

Class 9AA

Gregory (18) 3-0 117 1 Wolsey-Wessington (7) 3-0 107 2 Irene-Wakonda 3-0 75 3 Bon Homme 2-1 33 5 Baltic 3-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 11, Garretson 6, Webster Area 5, Hamlin 3, North Border 1, Kimball/White Lake 1.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (24) 3-0 123 1 Warner (1) 3-0 91 3 Clark/Willow Lake 3-0 73 4 Canistota/Freeman 2-0 35 5 Alcester-Hudson 3-0 21 NR

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 18, Timber Lake 14.

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (23) 2-0 121 1 Castlewood (1) 3-0 87 2 Colome (1) 3-0 79 3 Colman-Egan 2-0 55 4 Harding County 3-0 26 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 5, Wall 2.

