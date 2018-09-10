South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll September 10, 2018

There is one glaring question at this point in the South Dakota high school football season. Will the real top team in Class 11AA please stand up?

Week 3 of the high school football season has concluded and most of the classes are seeing their rankings start to take a consistent shape. That's all but Class 11AA. This past weekend saw more upsets and surprises in 11AA to a point where it's difficult to even rank the teams. Huron took the top spot in 11AA by virtue of a 3-0 record, but two of their wins are against teams that haven't been competitive in any of the three games that they have played. The rest of 11AA continues to beat each other up.

Only one other class saw a new top-ranked team this week. Sioux Falls Christian fell to Canton 29-12 this past Friday night. The Chargers dropped in the 11B rankings, while Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan jumped into the top spot.

11AAA has found a little bit more of a consistent system. Roosevelt remains at the top following a 34-7 win over Lincoln. O'Gorman solidified themselves near the top of the rankings with a 42-33 win over Washington. The Warriors, 1-2 overall, are still in the conversation after two tough losses. Brandon Valley remains strong after a win over Aberdeen Central, and Watertown has put themselves into the conversation with a 3-0 record.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 10 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Roosevelt (25) 3-0 141 1 SF O’Gorman (4) 3-0 104 2 Brandon Valley 2-1 66 4 SF Washington 1-2 61 3 Watertown 3-0 45 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 2.

Class 11AA

Huron (21) 3-0 137 4 Pierre (8) 2-1 115 3 Harrisburg 1-2 72 1 Brookings 2-1 59 5 Mitchell 1-2 30 2

Receiving votes: Yankton 22.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (28) 3-0 144 1 Tea Area (1) 3-0 116 3 Madison 2-1 61 2 Dell Rapids 2-1 58 4 Lennox 3-0 52 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 3, Belle Fourche 1.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (28) 3-0 144 2 Canton (1) 4-0 104 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-0 82 3 SF Christian 2-1 72 1 Winner 2-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Beresford 5.

Class 9AA

Gregory (22) 3-0 138 1 Wolsey-Wessington (7) 4-0 123 2 Irene-Wakonda 4-0 83 3 Bon Homme 3-1 46 4 Baltic 4-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 8, Garretson 8, Hamlin 1.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (28) 4-0 143 1 Warner (1) 4-0 112 2 Clark/Willow Lake 4-0 85 3 Canistota/Freeman 3-0 57 4 Alcester-Hudson 4-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 16.

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (27) 3-0 142 1 Castlewood (2) 4-0 108 2 Colome 3-0 87 3 Colman-Egan 3-0 65 4 Wall 4-0 23 RV

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 9, Harding County 1.

SEE ALSO: