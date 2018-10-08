South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll October 8, 2018

After suffering a shocking 19-18 loss to Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Roosevelt has found themselves down to the 4th spot in Class 11AAA.

The regular season is just two weeks away from concluding and each class of football is starting to finally see a unanimous top team. Four of the seven classes saw the first-place team receive all 23 first-place votes.

Class 11AAA experienced a bit of an earthquake this week following a Roosevelt loss to Rapid City Central. O'Gorman moved up one spot and is in first, while Washington has bounced back from early-season woes to be back near the top of the rankings.

Surprisingly, Class 11AA remains unchanged from last week. Throughout the entire season, we have seen changes in the top-five week after week, but this week remains consistent following the top-three coming up with wins, and the 4th and 5th ranked teams losing to those above them.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 8 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF O’Gorman (23) 7-0 120 1 SF Washington 5-2 91 3 Brandon Valley 5-2 66 4 SF Roosevelt 5-2 57 2 Watertown 5-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 4.

Class 11AA

Pierre (23) 6-1 120 1 Yankton 4-3 92 2 Harrisburg 4-3 76 3 Mitchell 3-4 36 4 Brookings 3-4 31 5

Receiving votes: Huron 3, Spearfish 2.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (23) 7-0 120 1 Madison 6-1 95 3 Tea Area 6-1 72 2 West Central 3-4 27 4 Todd County 6-1 17 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 13, Hot Springs 11, St. Thomas More 3, Belle Fourche 1, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

Canton (22) 7-0 119 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6-1 88 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (1) 7-0 72 3 SF Christian 6-1 56 4 Winner 5-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Beresford 3, Lead-Deadwood 2.

Class 9AA

Wolsey-Wessington (23) 8-0 120 1 Bon Homme 6-1 90 2 Garretson 7-0 64 4 Arlington/Lake Preston 7-0 43 5 Gregory 5-2 36 3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 6, Webster Area 1.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (20) 7-0 117 1 Canistota/Freeman(3) 7-0 95 2 Clark/Willow Lake 6-1 72 4 Timber Lake 7-0 38 5 Warner 5-2 30 4

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 5, Howard 3.

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (20) 7-0 117 1 Colome (3) 7-0 99 2 Castlewood 6-1 66 4 Wall 7-0 35 5 Colman-Egan 6-1 32 3

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 8, Harding County 2, Burke 1.