South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll October 22, 2018
The final South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is here and after an O'Gorman loss to Brandon Valley, Class 11AAA has multiple teams with first-place votes.
Playoff time has arrived for Classes 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A and these are the final rankings for the season. With an upset in 11AAA last week, the first-place votes were scattered between three teams. 11AA and 11A also saw changes in the top-five this week.
All three classes will play their first-round playoff games on Thursday night.
The final South Dakota Prep Media football polls of the regular season are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- SF O’Gorman (7) 8-1 84 1
- Brandon Valley (6) 7-2 83 3
- SF Washington (8) 7-2 81 2
- SF Roosevelt 7-2 46 4
- Watertown 6-3 19 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2.
Class 11AA
- Pierre (21) 7-2 105 1
- Yankton 5-4 84 3
- Harrisburg 5-4 59 2
- Brookings 5-4 43 4
- Mitchell 4-5 22 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1, Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
- Tea Area (19) 8-1 103 T2
- Madison (2) 8-1 78 T2
- Dakota Valley 8-1 71 1
- West Central 5-4 39 4
- St. Thomas More 6-3 18 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 4, Todd County 2.