South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll October 15, 2018

The regular season has concluded for Class 11B and for the nine-man classes, but one week remains for the higher 11-man classes.

Playoffs begin this week in four of the seven classes of high school football for South Dakota. First-round games will be played this Thursday night (October 18) with the winners advancing to the quarterfinal round. Because of the playoffs starting this week, this is the final South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll that will be released in regards to 11B and the nine-man classes.

While all of that is taking place, Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will be finishing up their nine-week regular season schedule. Playoff positions will be on the line as teams in each of the class will have the chance to improve their seeding positions. We will still have one more poll next week for these three classes.

All of last week's top teams remained in that spot for this week's poll. Three classes (11AAA, 11A, and 9AA) saw no changes in the top five. Between the other four classes, there are two new teams that have entered the rankings and the other teams have found themselves shuffled.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 15 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

(This is the final poll of the season for the nine-man classes and Class 11B.)

Class 11AAA

SF O’Gorman (24) 8-0 120 1 SF Washington 6-2 89 2 Brandon Valley 6-2 70 3 SF Roosevelt 6-2 56 4 Watertown 6-2 25 5

Class 11AA

Pierre (23) 6-2 119 1 Harrisburg (1) 5-3 90 3 Yankton 4-4 72 2 Brookings 4-4 49 5 Mitchell 3-5 19 4

Receiving votes: Huron 10, Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (24) 8-0 120 1 T2 Madison 7-1 84 2 T2 Tea Area 7-1 84 3 West Central 4-4 39 4 Todd County 7-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 11, St. Thomas More 3, Hot Springs 3.

Class 11B

Canton (24) 8-0 120 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7-1 94 2 SF Christian 6-2 54 4 Beresford 7-1 31 RV Winner 6-2 30 5

Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 29, Lead-Deadwood 2.

Class 9AA

Wolsey-Wessington (24) 8-0 120 1 Bon Homme 7-1 92 2 Garretson 8-0 67 3 Arlington/Lake Preston 8-0 45 4 Gregory 6-2 30 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 6.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (23) 8-0 119 1 Canistota/Freeman (1) 7-1 78 2 Timber Lake 8-0 75 4 Warner 6-2 44 5 Clark/Willow Lake 6-2 39 3

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 4, New Underwood 1.

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (21) 8-0 117 1 Colome (3) 8-0 99 2 Wall 8-0 61 4 Castlewood 6-2 41 3 T5 Colman-Egan 6-2 17 5 T5 Harding County 7-1 17 RV

Receiving votes: Burke 6, Faulkton Area 2.