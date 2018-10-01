South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll October 1, 2018

The O'Gorman Knights dominated the Roosevelt Rough Riders this past weekend on the field and have taken the top spot in the Class 11AAA standings.

O'Gorman defeated Roosevelt 36-0 last Friday night. This is the first time this season that the Rough Riders have been knocked out of the top spot in the 11AAA standings, but Roosevelt is still ranked second. Washington continues to fight back after a tough opening schedule, and Watertown has stayed impressive with a 5-1 overall record.

Class 11AA continues to be a bit of a crash-class. Pierre remains number one following a 35-0 win over Spearfish. Yankton has bounced back this season and has jumped to second place after a win over Lincoln. The rest of 11AA continues to be hit-or-miss week to week.

The biggest change of the week comes in Class 11B. The Canton C-Hawks received a few votes in the preseason poll earlier this season and now they have managed to climb the rankings all the way to the top after a win over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan this past weekend. The C-Hawks are a perfect 6-0 this season.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 1 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF O’Gorman (30) 6-0 150 2 SF Roosevelt 5-1 115 1 SF Washington 4-2 92 3 Brandon Valley 4-2 59 4 Watertown 5-1 34 5

Class 11AA

Pierre (30) 5-1 150 1 Yankton 3-3 113 3 Harrisburg 3-3 81 2 Mitchell 3-3 61 RV Brookings 3-3 27 5

Receiving votes: Huron 18.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (27) 6-0 147 1 Tea Area (3) 6-0 123 2 Madison 5-1 90 3 Hot Springs 5-1 48 RV West Central 3-3 29 4

Receiving votes: Lennox 6, Todd County 4, Dell Rapids 3.

Class 11B

Canton (29) 6-0 149 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-1 103 1 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (1) 6-0 95 3 SF Christian 5-1 72 4 Winner 4-2 23 5

Receiving votes: Beresford 4, Lead-Deadwood 4.

Class 9AA

Wolsey-Wessington (29) 7-0 148 1 Bon Homme (1) 6-1 116 2 Gregory 5-1 87 3 Garretson 6-0 52 4 Arlington/Lake Preston 6-0 45 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 1, Webster Area 1.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (27) 6-0 147 1 Canistota/Freeman (3) 6-0 110 2 Clark/Willow Lake 6-1 97 4 Warner 5-2 40 3 Timber Lake 7-0 37 5

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 17, Howard 2.

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (28) 6-0 147 1 Colome (2) 6-0 118 3 Colman-Egan 6-0 90 4 Castlewood 5-1 49 2 Wall 6-0 37 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 7, Harding County 2.