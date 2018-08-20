South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll August 20, 2018

Classes 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A begin this week but there are some changes to the smaller classes in this week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll.

This week's poll features major changes in 11B, 9AA, and 9A. 9B was the only class that came out of Week 0 with no changes to the top five. Each class, however, saw the number one ranked team stay in that position after dominate victories.

Sioux Falls Christian received 27 of the 28 possible first place votes in this week's 11B poll. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan picked up one lone first place vote and remain in second following a 14-6 win over Beresford. Canton also jumped into the top-five with a win over Sioux Valley.

Gregory remains the top team in 9AA, but Wolsey-Wessington picked up many new votes this week jumping into second. Britton-Hecla and Sully Buttes remain on top of 9A and 9B respectively.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 20 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (The poll in the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A classes was unchanged from the preseason edition.)

Class 11AAA

SF Washington (26) 0-0 138 SF O’Gorman (2) 0-0 97 SF Roosevelt 0-0 83 Brandon Valley 0-0 67 SF Lincoln 0-0 28

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 5, Rapid City Central 1, Watertown 1.

Class 11AA

Mitchell (22) 0-0 133 Pierre (3) 0-0 103 Harrisburg (3) 0-0 96 Yankton 0-0 53 Huron 0-0 19

Receiving votes: Sturgis 10, Brookings 5, Douglas 1.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (14) 0-0 113 Madison (10) 0-0 104 Tea Area (4) 0-0 95 St. Thomas More 0-0 68 Dell Rapids 0-0 24

Receiving votes: West Central 9, Milbank 6, Belle Fourche

Class 11B

SF Christian (27) 1-0 139 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 1-0 109 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1-0 67 5 Canton 1-0 62 RV Winner 0-1 19 3

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Beresford 2, Sioux Valley 1.

Class 9AA

Gregory (14) 1-0 123 1 Wolsey-Wessington (12) 1-0 121 3 Irene-Wakonda (1) 1-0 72 4 Webster Area (1) 1-0 52 5 Bon Homme 1-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Miller/Highmore-Harrold 10, Garretson 9, Baltic 8, Arlington/Lake Preston 5, North Border 3, Kimball/White Lake 2.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (25) 1-0 135 1 Corsica-Stickney (3) 1-0 103 3 Warner 1-0 78 4 Clark/Willow Lake 1-0 56 5 Canistota/Freeman 1-0 24 RV

Receiving votes: Howard 17, Timber Lake 7.

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (23) 1-0 131 1 Castlewood (2) 1-0 96 2 Colome (2) 1-0 84 3 Colman-Egan (1) 1-0 74 4 Harding County 1-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 10, Wall 1.

