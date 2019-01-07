South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for January 7, 2019

The latest edition of the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll sees new top-ranked teams in both Class AA boys and Class AA girls.

After suffering a loss to Brookings this past Friday night, Brandon Valley has fallen out of the top spot in Class AA girls. The O'Gorman Knights have retaken the throne with a current 5-1 overall record, while Harrisburg jumped up to second with nine first-place votes.

On the boy's side, the heavyweight battle on Saturday night between Yankton and Lincoln was for the right to be considered the top team in the class for now. Lincoln was impressive in a 69-53 win over Yankton. Jared Jaros led the way for the Patriots dropping 20 points over the Bucks. With the win, the Patriots have moved into the top spot of the new rankings.

Other big changes took place this week in Class A girls. The Lennox Orioles are now number one with a 7-1 overall record. Lennox's only loss this year is to Class AA Washington. Warner is now second-ranked in Class A.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Lincoln (23) 7-0 115 2 Yankton 7-1 91 1 Huron 6-1 63 3 Stevens 6-2 46 4 Brandon Valley 4-2 13 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 8, O’Gorman 6, Washington 3.

Class A

Tea Area (19) 7-1 109 1 SF Christian (4) 6-0 96 2 St. Thomas More 6-0 69 3 Red Cloud 8-1 43 5 Pine Ridge 6-2 19 4

Receiving votes: Parker 4, Tiospa Zina 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Dakota Valley 1.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (17) 6-0 104 1 Clark/Willow Lake (6) 6-0 94 2 White River 7-0 76 3 Timber Lake 6-0 44 4 Aberdeen Christian 8-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 4.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (12) 5-1 99 2 Harrisburg (9) 6-0 92 3 Brandon Valley (2) 5-1 73 1 Stevens 7-1 38 4 Washington 6-1 22 5

Receiving votes: Brookings 19, Lincoln 2.

Class A

Lennox (17) 7-1 107 2 Winner (3) 7-0 84 3 St. Thomas More (3) 6-1 76 1 Vermillion 6-0 37 5 Hamlin 6-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Belle Fourche 8, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Miller 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 2.

Class B

Ethan (21) 5-0 113 1 Warner (2) 6-1 82 2 De Smet 7-0 68 3 Corsica-Stickney 6-0 55 4 Faith 6-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Tripp-Delmont/Armour 2, White River 1.