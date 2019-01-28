South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for January 28, 2019
The latest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll sees the Class AA girls rankings completely revamped and a new top-ranked team.
Harrisburg has taken the top spot in the Class AA girls basketball rankings for this week with an 11-1 overall record and with O'Gorman dropping a game to Lincoln. The Knights fell just one spot to second, and the Patriots jumped back into the top-five. Brandon Valley fell one spot to third.
Class AA boys also saw some changes this week. The Lincoln Patriots are still in first with a perfect 10-0 record. Brandon Valley made the biggest jump this week moving from fourth to second. O'Gorman fell one spot to third after a loss to the Lynx on January 26. Roosevelt has jumped into the top-five with a quiet 7-4 overall record and wins over ranked teams O'Gorman and Yankton.
Tea Area (Class A Boys), White River (Class B Boys), Lennox (Class A Girls), and Ethan (Class B Girls) remain as the top-ranked team in their class for this week.
High School Basketball This Week on ESPN 99.1
- January 28: Washington @ Harrisburg (G), 7:00
- January 29: O'Gorman @ Harrisburg (B), 7:00
- February 1: Harrisburg @ O'Gorman (G), 7:00
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
- Lincoln (23) 10-0 115 1
- Brandon Valley 9-2 91 4
- O’Gorman 8-5 59 2
- Yankton 11-3 43 3
- Roosevelt 7-4 22 RV
Receiving votes: Stevens 13, Harrisburg 1, Huron 1.
Class A
- Tea Area (23) 13-1 115 1
- St. Thomas More 11-1 82 3
- SF Christian 12-1 77 2
- Red Cloud 11-2 36 4
- Pine Ridge 10-3 16 5
Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 13, Dakota Valley 6.
Class B
- White River (10) 12-1 99 1
- Clark/Willow Lake (10) 10-1 95 2
- Bridgewater-Emery (3) 11-2 82 3
- Viborg-Hurley 11-1 32 RV
- Sully Buttes 10-2 22 4
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 6, Arlington 3, Timber Lake 3, Warner 3.
Girls
Class AA
- Harrisburg (15) 11-1 100 3
- O’Gorman (6) 12-2 95 1
- Brandon Valley 9-3 62 2
- Lincoln (2) 9-4 45 RV
- Stevens 10-3 29 4
Receiving votes: Brookings 14.
Class A
- Lennox (21) 12-1 112 1
- Winner (2) 13-0 91 2
- West Central 11-0 67 T-5
- Belle Fourche 13-1 31 T-5
- McCook Central/Montrose 12-1 21 4
Receiving votes: Vermillion 14, St. Thomas More 8, Sioux Falls Christian 1.
Class B
- Ethan (23) 12-0 115 1
- Warner 12-2 79 2
- De Smet 12-1 69 3
- Corsica-Stickney 12-1 49 4
- Faith 13-0 30 5
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 2, Avon 1.