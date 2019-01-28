South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for January 28, 2019

The latest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll sees the Class AA girls rankings completely revamped and a new top-ranked team.

Harrisburg has taken the top spot in the Class AA girls basketball rankings for this week with an 11-1 overall record and with O'Gorman dropping a game to Lincoln. The Knights fell just one spot to second, and the Patriots jumped back into the top-five. Brandon Valley fell one spot to third.

Class AA boys also saw some changes this week. The Lincoln Patriots are still in first with a perfect 10-0 record. Brandon Valley made the biggest jump this week moving from fourth to second. O'Gorman fell one spot to third after a loss to the Lynx on January 26. Roosevelt has jumped into the top-five with a quiet 7-4 overall record and wins over ranked teams O'Gorman and Yankton.

Tea Area (Class A Boys), White River (Class B Boys), Lennox (Class A Girls), and Ethan (Class B Girls) remain as the top-ranked team in their class for this week.

High School Basketball This Week on ESPN 99.1

January 28: Washington @ Harrisburg (G), 7:00

January 29: O'Gorman @ Harrisburg (B), 7:00

February 1: Harrisburg @ O'Gorman (G), 7:00

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Lincoln (23) 10-0 115 1 Brandon Valley 9-2 91 4 O’Gorman 8-5 59 2 Yankton 11-3 43 3 Roosevelt 7-4 22 RV

Receiving votes: Stevens 13, Harrisburg 1, Huron 1.

Class A

Tea Area (23) 13-1 115 1 St. Thomas More 11-1 82 3 SF Christian 12-1 77 2 Red Cloud 11-2 36 4 Pine Ridge 10-3 16 5

Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 13, Dakota Valley 6.

Class B

White River (10) 12-1 99 1 Clark/Willow Lake (10) 10-1 95 2 Bridgewater-Emery (3) 11-2 82 3 Viborg-Hurley 11-1 32 RV Sully Buttes 10-2 22 4

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 6, Arlington 3, Timber Lake 3, Warner 3.

Girls

Class AA

Harrisburg (15) 11-1 100 3 O’Gorman (6) 12-2 95 1 Brandon Valley 9-3 62 2 Lincoln (2) 9-4 45 RV Stevens 10-3 29 4

Receiving votes: Brookings 14.

Class A

Lennox (21) 12-1 112 1 Winner (2) 13-0 91 2 West Central 11-0 67 T-5 Belle Fourche 13-1 31 T-5 McCook Central/Montrose 12-1 21 4

Receiving votes: Vermillion 14, St. Thomas More 8, Sioux Falls Christian 1.

Class B

Ethan (23) 12-0 115 1 Warner 12-2 79 2 De Smet 12-1 69 3 Corsica-Stickney 12-1 49 4 Faith 13-0 30 5

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 2, Avon 1.