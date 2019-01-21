South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for January 21, 2019

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll features changes in all but one class and complete chaos in Class B boys.

Class AA boys continue to see Lincoln at the top of the rankings. Lincoln kept its undefeated season alive last week with wins over Huron and Mitchell. The O'Gorman boys have jumped up to second following wins over Yankton, RC Central, and RC Stevens. Roosevelt remains on the outside looking in after wins over Harrisburg, RC Central, and RC Stevens.

O'Gorman continues to dominate Class AA girls this season. The Knights have suffocated teams allowing no more than 29 points in five of their 11 games this season. O'Gorman's only loss so far this season has been to an out-of-state school in Hopkins, MN. Brandon Valley and Harrisburg continue to trade spots for 2-3, while Stevens and Brookings round out the rankings this week.

Each class this week saw some changes in the poll, but Class B boys are the one class that saw the most drastic change. White River jumped to number one this week, while Clark/Willow Lake closely follows. Former top-ranked Bridgewater-Emery fell to third after a loss to White River.

The West Central girls are also finally starting to see the recognition that they deserve. West Central is a perfect 10-0 this season and has entered the Class A girls poll for the first time this season.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Lincoln (22) 9-0 110 1 O’Gorman 8-4 74 5 Yankton 9-2 66 2 Brandon Valley 6-2 58 4 Stevens 8-5 10 3

Receiving votes: Huron 8, Roosevelt 4.

Class A

Tea Area (21) 11-1 109 1 SF Christian (1) 10-0 89 2 St. Thomas More 9-1 61 3 Red Cloud 9-2 36 4 Pine Ridge 8-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 10, Dakota Valley 5.

Class B

White River (12) 12-0 99 3 Clark/Willow Lake (10) 8-0 94 2 Bridgewater-Emery 9-2 71 1 Sully Buttes 8-1 36 RV Aberdeen Christian 11-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 8, Timber Lake 4, Hanson 1.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (22) 10-1 110 1 Brandon Valley 8-2 77 3 Harrisburg 9-1 67 2 Stevens 9-3 30 4 Brookings 7-2 25 RV

Receiving votes: Lincoln 21.

Class A

Lennox (20) 11-1 108 1 Winner (2) 10-0 85 2 Vermillion 9-1 50 3 McCook Central/Montrose 10-0 25 RV T-5. West Central 10-0 23 RV T-5. Belle Fourche 12-1 23 4

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 14, Miller 1, Hamlin 1.

Class B

Ethan (22) 9-0 110 1 Warner 9-2 69 3 De Smet 10-1 62 4 Corsica-Stickney 10-1 51 2 Faith 11-0 34 5

Receiving votes: Irene-Wakonda 2, Avon 1, Bridgewater-Emery 1.