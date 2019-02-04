South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 4, 2019

February basketball has arrived in South Dakota and we have found a little bit of stability in each of the high school classes.

This week's high school basketball poll sees all but one class with the same top team as last week. Sioux Falls O'Gorman has recaptured the #1 spot in Class AA girls after a 42-40 win over Harrisburg last Friday night.

Four of the six classes this week also have the same top-five teams as last week. Brookings and Vermillion have both entered the top-five on the girl's side. All three of the boys' classes see all of the same top-five teams from last week.

This week we will bring you games six games on three different nights as part of "doubleheader week" on ESPN 99.1.

Tuesday, Feb 5: SF Roosevelt vs. O'Gorman, Girls, 6:00

Tuesday, Feb 5: SF Roosevelt vs. O'Gorman, Boys, 7:30

Friday, Feb 8: RC Central vs. Lincoln, Girls, 5:30

Friday, Feb 8: RC Central vs. Lincoln, Boys, 7:15

Saturday, Feb 9: RC Stevens vs. Lincoln, Girls, 12:30

Saturday, Feb 9: RC Stevens vs. Lincoln, Boys, 2:00

Boys

Class AA

Lincoln (12) 11-1 93 1 Brandon Valley (9) 11-2 92 2 O’Gorman 9-5 58 3 Yankton 11-3 45 4 Roosevelt 9-4 21 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 5, Harrisburg 1

Class A

Tea Area (21) 15-1 105 1 St. Thomas More 12-1 82 2 SF Christian 13-2 64 3 Pine Ridge 12-3 33 5 Red Cloud 12-3 14 4

Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 5, Dakota Valley 5, Sioux Valley 4, Lennox 3.

Class B

White River (12) 14-1 96 1 Clark/Willow Lake (9) 12-1 92 2 Viborg-Hurley 13-1 51 4 Bridgewater-Emery 13-3 48 3 Sully Buttes 11-2 23 5

Receiving votes: De Smet 2, Arlington 2, Timber Lake 1.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (20) 14-2 104 2 Harrisburg (1) 13-2 84 1 Brandon Valley 11-3 63 3 Stevens 12-3 37 5 Brookings 10-3 17 RV

Receiving votes: Lincoln 10.

Class A

Lennox (17) 14-1 100 1 Winner (4) 15-0 83 2 West Central 13-0 69 3 McCook Central/Montrose 13-1 41 5 Vermillion 11-3 8 RV

Receiving votes: SF Christian 7, St. Thomas More 4, Belle Fourche 2, Todd County 1.

Class B

Ethan (21) 14-0 105 1 Warner 13-2 70 2 De Smet 14-1 62 3 Corsica-Stickney 14-1 45 4 Faith 15-0 30 5

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 2, Avon 1.