South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 25, 2019

The O'Gorman Knights cruised to an 18-point win over Lincoln last week and they have taken the top spot in the final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball poll of the season.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman sits as the number one team on both the boy's and girl's Class AA poll. The O'Gorman Lady Knights finished 17-3 on the regular season, while the boys have one final regular season game remaining tonight (February 25) against Harrisburg.

Speaking of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg girls have made a jump back towards the top of the Class AA girls poll with a ten point win over Lincoln. Harrisburg is now second in the Class AA rankings, and they await their opponent for the SoDak16 this upcoming Friday.

Tea Area, White River, and West Central remain as the top teams in their respective classes. Class B girls did not have a poll this week with the postseason already underway. Class A will get region play started this week.

This is the final South Dakota Prep Media poll for the season. The poll will return for the high school football season in August.

Boys

Class AA

O’Gorman (15) 14-5 99 2 Lincoln (6) 16-2 86 1 Yankton 16-4 67 3 Brandon Valley 15-5 41 4 Roosevelt 12-7 10 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 6, Watertown 6.

Class A

Tea Area (21) 19-1 105 1 SF Christian 17-2 84 2 St. Thomas More 16-4 52 3 Pine Ridge 16-3 48 4 Tiospa Zina 17-3 14 RV

Receiving votes: Lennox 6, Sioux Valley 3, Madison 1, Parker 1, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.

Class B

White River (14) 17-2 95 1 Clark/Willow Lake (7) 17-2 90 2 Bridgewater-Emery 16-4 58 3 Viborg-Hurley 18-2 38 4 De Smet 18-2 31 5

Receiving votes: Jones County 3.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (19) 17-3 103 1 Harrisburg (2) 16-4 74 4 Brandon Valley 16-4 65 2 Lincoln 13-6 39 3 Brookings 14-4 31 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 2, Washington 1.

Class A

West Central (16) 20-0 100 1 Winner (5) 19-0 89 2 Lennox 17-3 59 3 SF Christian 15-5 28 4 St. Thomas More 15-5 21 T-5

Receiving votes: Beresford 14, Todd County 3, Vermillion 1