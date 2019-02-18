South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 18, 2019

Even though the regular season is ending for some as soon as this week, there is a new number one team in Class B boys.

The only change at the top of the rankings in this week's poll comes in Class B where White River has taken the top spot with 15 first-place votes. Clark/Willow Lake is back in second, while last week's top team Viborg-Hurley has fallen to fourth.

Class AA boys and girls remain fairly unchanged on both sides. On the boys' side, Yankton and Brandon Valley have switched spots following a Brandon Valley loss to Watertown this past week. The girls' poll remains the same from last week.

Tea Area (Class A Boys), West Central (Class A Girls), and Ethan (Class B Girls) are still the top teams in each of their classes.

Class B girls begin region and playoff play this week. The rest of the classes will conclude the regular season between now and February 26.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 18 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Lincoln (20) 15-1 100 1 O’Gorman 12-5 80 2 Yankton 13-4 58 4 Brandon Valley 13-5 38 3 Roosevelt 11-6 12 5

Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Stevens 3.

Class A

Tea Area (20) 18-1 100 1 SF Christian 15-2 79 2 St. Thomas More 15-2 56 3 Pine Ridge 16-3 41 4 Lennox 15-4 18 RV

Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 3, Sioux Valley 2, Madison 1.

Class B

White River (15) 16-2 92 2 Clark/Willow Lake (4) 15-2 78 3 Bridgewater-Emery 16-4 48 4 Viborg-Hurley (1) 18-2 44 1 De Smet 15-2 36 5

Receiving votes: Jones County 2.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (20) 17-2 100 1 Brandon Valley 15-3 77 2 Lincoln 13-5 55 3 Harrisburg 14-4 39 4 Brookings 12-4 24 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 4, Washington 1.

Class A

West Central (14) 17-0 94 1 Winner (6) 17-0 86 2 Lennox 15-3 52 3 SF Christian 15-4 44 5 T5 St. Thomas More 14-4 7 RV T5 McCook Cen./Montrose 16-3 7 4

Receiving votes: Vermillion 6, Beresford 2, Todd County 1, Hamlin 1.

Class B

Ethan (20) 19-0 100 1 Warner 18-2 71 2 De Smet 18-1 63 3 Corsica-Stickney 18-2 35 4 Faith 19-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Avon 5, Bridgewater-Emery 2, Freeman 1.