South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll 2-12-18

There are no new top ranked teams in any of the classes this week, but team's like Tea Area have made a return to the top five.

Regular season schedules are getting close to being completed for all teams around South Dakota. Team's have only two to four games left on their season. It's the final push for the Round of 16 playoffs.

This week's poll features changes in almost every class. Every team that was ranked in the top spot last week remains in the same position this week. Every class, however, has a shakeup in the top five rankings.

Sioux Falls Lincoln and Washington remained ranked in Class AA boys. The Lincoln girls are getting closer to the top ranking as they moved to second, while O'Gorman stays at fifth for another week.

Tea Area is finally back into the top five in Class A boys following another great week. The Titans have won their last seven games in a row.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Feb. 12 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Rapid City Stevens (22) 14-2 115 1 Harrisburg (1) 15-2 97 3 Rapid City Central (1) 13-3 59 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln 11-5 46 4 Sioux Falls Washington 10-7 41 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 2.

Class A

Sioux Falls Christian (24) 17-0 115 1 Madison 16-1 95 2 Sioux Valley 16- 2 75 3 Dell Rapids 14-4 26 RV Tea Area 13-5 21 RV

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 17, Miller 5, Crow Creek 2, Red Cloud 2, Bon Homme 2.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (19) 14-3 114 1 Sully Buttes (5) 15-1 100 2 Clark/Willow Lake 14-4 57 3 White River 15-2 41 4 Corsica-Stickney 14-2 22 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota 11, Irene-Wakonda 9, Warner 5, Langford Area 1.

Girls

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (24) 15-1 120 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln 13-3 92 3 Rapid City Stevens 15-3 62 2 Harrisburg 13-3 51 4 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 11-5 35 5

Class A

Belle Fourche (14) 18-1 105 1 St. Thomas More (10) 15-2 104 2 Hamlin 17-2 70 4 Lennox 16-3 39 5 McCook Central/Montrose 17-2 35 3

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 3, Crow Creek 3, Winner 1.

Class B

Sully Buttes (13) 17-1 105 1 Warner (7) 17-3 89 3 Faith (4) 19-0 86 2 Castlewood 15-2 37 T-5 Irene-Wakonda 17-2 15 RV