South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll 1-29-18
With Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln losing last week, the Class AA boys poll has now shifted the power to the west side of South Dakota.
Just a little over three weeks remains for the regular season for high school basketball in South Dakota. Most teams are about 12-15 games through the season. We're finally starting to get some separation in the polls around each class.
Class AA boys is the only class to see a new number one team crowned this week. Class AA girls features Sioux Falls O'Gorman making the top-five after a strong week.
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 29 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
- Rapid City Central (20) 13-1 112 3
- Rapid City Stevens (1) 12-2 83 5
- Harrisburg (1) 10-2 55 1
- Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 8-4 38 2
- Sioux Falls Washington 8-6 38 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 17, Yankton 1, Sturgis 1.
Class A
- Sioux Falls Christian (23) 13-0 115 1
- Madison 13-1 87 2
- Sioux Valley 14-1 74 3
- Bon Homme 11-1 33 5
- Dakota Valley 10-3 15 4
Receiving votes: Red Cloud 13, Flandreau 3, Tea Area 3, Dell Rapids 1.
Class B
- Clark/Willow Lake (15) 10-2 105 1
- Bridgewater-Emery (5) 11-3 84 2
- Sully Buttes (2) 11-1 72 3
- Canistota 12-1 35 5
- White River (1) 12-1 31 4
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Warner 7, Irene-Wakonda 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.
Girls
Class AA
- Aberdeen Central (22) 12-1 114 1
- Rapid City Stevens (1) 12-2 82 2
- Harrisburg 8- 2 63 4
- Sioux Falls Lincoln 11-3 47 3
- Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9-5 27 NR
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 12.
Class A
- St. Thomas More (22) 13-1 114 1
- Belle Fourche (1) 15-0 88 2
- McCook Central/Montrose 14-1 47 3
- Lennox 12-2 44 4
- West Central 12-2 26 RV
Receiving votes: Vermillion 20, Hamlin 6.
Class B
- Sully Buttes (5) 12-1 82 1
- T-2 Faith (7) 16- 0 69 4
- T-2. Warner (6) 12-3 69 RV
- Castlewood (4) 12-1 57 2
- Waubay/Summit (1) 12-1 26 3
Receiving votes: Avon 22, Irene-Wakonda 7, Waverly-South Shore 7, Hanson 5, Ethan 1.
