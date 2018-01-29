South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll 1-29-18

With Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln losing last week, the Class AA boys poll has now shifted the power to the west side of South Dakota.

Just a little over three weeks remains for the regular season for high school basketball in South Dakota. Most teams are about 12-15 games through the season. We're finally starting to get some separation in the polls around each class.

Class AA boys is the only class to see a new number one team crowned this week. Class AA girls features Sioux Falls O'Gorman making the top-five after a strong week.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 29 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Rapid City Central (20) 13-1 112 3 Rapid City Stevens (1) 12-2 83 5 Harrisburg (1) 10-2 55 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 8-4 38 2 Sioux Falls Washington 8-6 38 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 17, Yankton 1, Sturgis 1.

Class A

Sioux Falls Christian (23) 13-0 115 1 Madison 13-1 87 2 Sioux Valley 14-1 74 3 Bon Homme 11-1 33 5 Dakota Valley 10-3 15 4

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 13, Flandreau 3, Tea Area 3, Dell Rapids 1.

Class B

Clark/Willow Lake (15) 10-2 105 1 Bridgewater-Emery (5) 11-3 84 2 Sully Buttes (2) 11-1 72 3 Canistota 12-1 35 5 White River (1) 12-1 31 4

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Warner 7, Irene-Wakonda 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.

Girls

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (22) 12-1 114 1 Rapid City Stevens (1) 12-2 82 2 Harrisburg 8- 2 63 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln 11-3 47 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9-5 27 NR

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 12.

Class A

St. Thomas More (22) 13-1 114 1 Belle Fourche (1) 15-0 88 2 McCook Central/Montrose 14-1 47 3 Lennox 12-2 44 4 West Central 12-2 26 RV

Receiving votes: Vermillion 20, Hamlin 6.

Class B

Sully Buttes (5) 12-1 82 1 T-2 Faith (7) 16- 0 69 4 T-2. Warner (6) 12-3 69 RV Castlewood (4) 12-1 57 2 Waubay/Summit (1) 12-1 26 3

Receiving votes: Avon 22, Irene-Wakonda 7, Waverly-South Shore 7, Hanson 5, Ethan 1.

