South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll 1-29-18

With Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln losing last week, the Class AA boys poll has now shifted the power to the west side of South Dakota.

Just a little over three weeks remains for the regular season for high school basketball in South Dakota. Most teams are about 12-15 games through the season. We're finally starting to get some separation in the polls around each class.

Class AA boys is the only class to see a new number one team crowned this week. Class AA girls features Sioux Falls O'Gorman making the top-five after a strong week.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 29 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

  1. Rapid City Central (20)       13-1   112   3
  2. Rapid City Stevens (1)        12-2   83    5
  3. Harrisburg (1)                      10-2   55    1
  4. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1)       8-4    38    2
  5. Sioux Falls Washington     8-6   38    RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 17, Yankton 1, Sturgis 1.

Class A

  1. Sioux Falls Christian (23)      13-0   115   1
  2. Madison                                  13-1    87   2
  3. Sioux Valley                           14-1    74   3
  4. Bon Homme                           11-1    33   5
  5. Dakota Valley                         10-3    15   4

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 13, Flandreau 3, Tea Area 3, Dell Rapids 1.

Class B

  1. Clark/Willow Lake (15)           10-2   105  1
  2. Bridgewater-Emery (5)           11-3    84   2
  3. Sully Buttes (2)                       11-1    72   3
  4. Canistota                                 12-1    35   5
  5. White River (1)                       12-1    31   4

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Warner 7, Irene-Wakonda 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.

Girls

Class AA

  1. Aberdeen Central (22)         12-1   114   1
  2. Rapid City Stevens (1)         12-2    82   2
  3. Harrisburg                             8- 2     63   4
  4. Sioux Falls Lincoln               11-3    47   3
  5. Sioux Falls O’Gorman           9-5    27   NR

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 12.

Class A

  1. St. Thomas More (22)         13-1   114   1
  2. Belle Fourche (1)                 15-0   88    2
  3. McCook Central/Montrose   14-1   47    3
  4. Lennox                                  12-2   44    4
  5. West Central                        12-2   26   RV

Receiving votes: Vermillion 20, Hamlin 6.

Class B

  1. Sully Buttes (5)                    12-1   82   1
  2. T-2 Faith (7)                            16- 0   69   4
  3. T-2. Warner (6)                       12-3    69    RV
  4. Castlewood (4)                   12-1    57    2
  5. Waubay/Summit (1)            12-1    26    3

Receiving votes: Avon 22, Irene-Wakonda 7, Waverly-South Shore 7, Hanson 5, Ethan 1.

