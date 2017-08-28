South Dakota Prep Football Media Poll: August 28, 2017

There's a brand new number one team in Class 9A, and many teams have now entered the top five for the first time including a Rapid City squad.

Every number one ranked team from last week remains in that spot for this week. Most classes, however, now feature a team that received votes last week in the top five for this week. 9AA and 9B are the only two classes that didn't feature any changes.

(Records did not account for Week 1 games completed after Aug. 26)

Class 11AAA

SF Washington (39) 1-0 195 1 SF Roosevelt 1-0 155 2 SF O’Gorman 1-0 118 3 Brandon Valley 0-1 55 4 RC Central 1-0 47 NR

Receiving votes: SF Lincoln 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Watertown 4.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: This is how I voted my top five. Rapid City Central was impressive in their win over Lincoln, and with their new unbalanced rushing offense. Brandon Valley ran into Washington week one, but I don't feel like they should be punished for that. RHS did exactly what we all thought they would against RCS, but RHS has a tough test this week against Washington.

Class 11AA

Harrisburg (33) 0-0 189 1 Mitchell (6) 1-0 159 2 Pierre 0-0 100 3 Brookings 1-0 64 RV Huron 1-0 60 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Yankton 4, Spearfish 2.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: Again, this poll is right in line with how I voted. Harrisburg and Pierre will make up the second half of their game on September 4th. Harrisburg was well ahead at the half giving them the easy path to keeping the top spot. Mitchell was impressive in their win over Watertown. Brookings rebounded after a terrible season last year by beating Yankton in their opening game. Huron dominated Douglas 45-7.

Class 11A

Madison (34) 0-0 189 1 Tea Area (5) 1-0 162 3 St. Thomas More 1-0 101 5 Dakota Valley 1-0 61 RV Tri-Valley 1-0 49 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 19, Milbank Area 3, Dell Rapids 1.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: I still gave West Central the benefit of the doubt after a tough loss to Tea Area. I had the Trojans at #4. Top three in line with my votes. Dakota Valley deserves to be in the top five after a 20-0 win over Dell Rapids. I had Dakota Valley ranked #5 with Tri-Valley right on the outside. Really think those teams 4-6 are pretty even.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (37) 2-0 191 1 Aberdeen Roncalli (1) 2-0 132 2 SF Christian 2-0 130 3 Sioux Valley (1) 2-0 87 4 Winner 1-1 34 RV

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 5, Chamberlain 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Canton 1.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: I think it's pretty close between the top three teams. BEE, Aberdeen Roncalli and Sioux Falls Christian have all flexed their muscles in the first two games. Sioux Valley had another strong week with a shutout win over Beresford. Winner deserves to get back into the top five with just the blemish to SFC on the record so far. They'll be in the mix.

Class 9AA

Gregory (38) 2-0 194 1 Bon Homme (1) 2-0 150 2 Webster Area 2-0 94 3 Miller-Highmore/Harrold 2-0 72 4 Hamlin 2-0 56 5

Receiving votes: Baltic 10, North Border 9.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: Gregory is by and far the favorite of 9AA and deserves that top rank. I had the top five teams in this week's poll in my rankings, but just switched up a bit. I had Webster Area as my #2 team, Bon Homme as #3, Hamlin at #4, and Miller-Highmore/Harrold at #5. Overall, they're the five teams that deserve to be there.

Class 9A

Warner (30) 2-0 177 2 Howard (7) 2-0 135 5 Corsica-Stickney (1) 1-0 128 3 Canistota/Freeman 1-1 62 1 Alcester-Hudson (1) 1-0 54 4

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 26, Britton-Hecla 3.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: Again, right in line with my votes for this week outside of just a couple teams switched. I put Corsica-Stickney as my #2 team with Howard at #3. That's the only difference in the poll. Very impressed with Howard, but have consistently voted Corsica-Stickney ahead of them since the preseason.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (29) 1-0 183 1 Colome (10) 2-0 159 2 Sully Buttes 2-0 113 3 Castlewood 2-0 68 4 Harding County 2-0 52 5

Receiving votes: Wall 6, Faulkton Area 3, Langford Area 1.