South Dakota Prep Football Media Poll 10-9-17

Two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football in South Dakota. Here's the latest South Dakota Prep Football Media poll for 10-9-17.

Most classes have remained pretty steady following last week. We had a couple of battles between top-five teams that seem to have thrown some rankings a little haywire. With just two weeks left, and playoff positions up for grabs, here's where they stand as of 10-9-17.

Class 11AAA

SF Washington (30) 7-0 150 1 SF Roosevelt 6-1 119 2 SF O’Gorman 5-2 90 3 Brandon Valley 5-2 61 4 RC Stevens 4-3 28 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 2.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: No surprise on the top-five after a week in which 11AAA went chalk down the board. My votes were right in line with how it ended up, and I imagine that this will be the consistent throughout the rest of the season.

Class 11AA

Pierre (30) 6-1 150 2 Mitchell 5-2 116 1 Harrisburg 4-3 93 3 Douglas 3-4 53 5 Brookings 2-5 27 4

Receiving votes: Yankton 11.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: No question on who the top team right now is in 11AA after Pierre beat Mitchell 14-7 this past weekend earning them a unanimous vote. Harrisburg rebounded after a tough couple of weeks with a dominate 41-0 win over Brookings. The Bobcats fell because of it. Douglas got back on the winning side with a win over Spearfish. Result of the votes right in line with mine.

Class 11A

Madison (30) 7-0 150 1 Dakota Valley 7-0 118 2 Dell Rapids 6-1 89 3 Tea Area 5-2 43 4 St. Thomas More 5-2 28 RV

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 13, Milbank 5, Pine Ridge 2.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: I'm not surprised to see St. Thomas More re-enter the top five. They always seem to get a bit stronger as the season progresses. Madison had a very impressive victory over Tea Area. The rankings have slightly moved here and there, but what I can guarantee is that the playoffs for 11A this season will be very fun.

Class 11B

Sioux Valley (23) 7-0 142 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (7) 6-1 115 2 SF Christian 6-1 90 3 Winner 6-1 61 4 Woon./Wess. Springs/S. Central 6-1 35 5

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 7.

Jerry Palleschi's Thoughts: The rankings are right in line again with my votes. Sioux Valley has been impressive this season, however their biggest test is coming up this Friday night when they face Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. If you can get to Bridgewater on Friday night, do so. It will be worth it. SF Christian has bounced back nicely winning their last three in a row after dropping a game to Sioux Valley. Winner has also continued to win games by a wide margin with their lone loss being to SF Christian. They have a huge game on Friday also when they play #5 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.

Class 9AA

Gregory (30) 7-0 150 1 Hamlin 7-0 119 2 Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6-1 74 3 Bon Homme 5-2 52 4 Baltic 6-1 40 5

Receiving votes: Irene-Wakonda 6, North Border 6, Arlington/Lake Preston 3.

Class 9A

Corsica-Stickney (30) 7-0 150 1 Warner 6-1 109 2 Howard 6-1 96 3 Britton-Hecla 6-1 56 4 Clark/Willow Lake 6-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Canistota/Freeman 8, Avon 7.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (29) 7-0 147 1 Sully Buttes (1) 7-0 116 3 Colome 6-1 77 2 Harding County 8-0 63 5 Castlewood 7-1 24 4

Receiving votes: Wall 22, Faulkton Area 1.