South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll 12-18-17

The first full week of the high school basketball season has been completed. Here are the latest rankings heading towards the holiday break.

It was a great week if you're a Lincoln Patriots fan. The Patriots boys team has now taken the top ranking in Class AA, while the girls continue to be ranked in the top five.

Class A boys and Class B boys remains unchanged after another week of play. St. Thomas More's girls team left no question on Saturday night that they are the top contender in Class A after beating second ranked Lennox. The Orioles stayed in third following the loss.

Here's the latest rankings for each class in the South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll for 12-18-17.

Boys

Class AA

Sioux Falls Lincoln (21) 3-0,120, 2 Harrisburg (3), 2-0, 87, 4 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2-1, 64, 3 Aberdeen Central (1) 2-1 60 1 Rapid City Central 5-0, 33, RV

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 9, Watertown 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.

Class A

Tea Area (22) 2-0, 122, 1 Madison (3) 3-0, 101, 2 Sioux Falls Christian 4-0, 75, 3 Dell Rapids 1-1, 34, 4 Sioux Valley 2-1, 26, 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 6, Sisseton 4, Crow Creek 3, Dakota Valley 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Pine Ridge 1.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (20) 1-0, 119, 1 Clark/Willow Lake (5) 3-0, 102, 2 Sully Buttes 2-0, 66, 3 Irene-Wakonda 2-1, 35, 4 T5: Canistota 2-0, 20, T-5 T5: Langford Area 3-0, 20, T-5

Receiving votes: White River 8, Warner 3, Corsica-Stickney 1, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1.

Girls

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (19), 3-0, 119, 1 Harrisburg (6) 2-0, 105, 2 Rapid City Stevens 4-0, 70, 3 Brandon Valley 2-0, 46, 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln 2-1, 28, 4

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3, Brookings 3, Sioux Falls Washington 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (25) 3-0, 125, 1 Vermillion 3-0, 77, 4 Lennox 2-1, 57, 3 Dell Rapids 3-0, 46, RV McCook Cent./Montrose 2-0, 34, 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 25, Belle Fourche 6, Crow Creek 4, Dakota Valley 1.

Class B

Sully Buttes (23), 2-0, 123, T-1 Warner (2), 2-1, 82, T-1 De Smet 3-1, 66, 4 Avon 2-1, 47, 3 Castlewood 3-0, 23, RV