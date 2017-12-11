South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll 12-11-17

The first weekend of high school basketball games has come to a close, and some teams have already found themselves out of the top five.

A few teams have yet to play their first game, but everyone will for sure play at least one game this week. Because of that, some teams in this week's South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll have found themselves out of the top five rankings after a loss compared to a team staying in the same spot due to not playing a game.

This week's biggest jump comes in Class AA Girls where Rapid City Stevens has moved up to number three after wins over Roosevelt and O'Gorman.

Here's a look at this week's South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll for the week of 12-11-17.

(Rank, Team, First place votes, points, last week's rankings)

Boys

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (16) 1-0 91 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 1-0 70 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman (1) 2-0 54 3 Harrisburg (1) 0-0 32 4 Sioux Falls Washington 1-0 25 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 7, Rapid City Stevens 3, Rapid City Central 2, Sturgis 1.

Class A

Tea Area (19) 1-0 95 1 Madison 1-0 74 2 Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 57 3 Dell Rapids 1-0 17 RV Sioux Valley 1-1 15 4

Receiving votes: Flandreau 7, Tri-Valley 5, Pine Ridge 3, Baltic 4, Deuel 2, Red Cloud 2, Sisseton 2, Hamlin 1, Bon Homme 1.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (16) 0-0 92 1 Clark/Willow Lake (3) 1-0 76 2 Sully Buttes 0-0 51 3 Irene-Wakonda 0-1 27 4 T-5. Canistota 1-0 13 T-5 T-5. Langford Area 0-0 13 T-5

Receiving votes: Warner 3, White River 3, Colman-Egan 2, Corsica-Stickney 1, Arlington 1, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1, Oelrichs 1, Freeman Academy/Marion 1,

Girls

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (13) 1-0 86 1 Harrisburg (6) 0-0 81 2 Rapid City Stevens 2-0 43 RV Sioux Falls Lincoln 0-0 31 4 Brandon Valley 0-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 12, Pierre 4, Brookings 3, Sioux Falls Washington 2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (19) 1-0 95 1 Lennox 1-0 71 2 Hamlin 1-0 39 3 Vermillion 1-0 38 4 McCook Central/Montrose 1-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 14, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Groton 3, Belle Fourche 1, Tri-Valley 1.

Class B

Sully Buttes (12) 1-0 78 1 Warner (6) 1-0 78 2 Avon (1) 1-0 53 3 De Smet 1-0 43 4 Hanson 1-0 8 RV

Receiving votes: Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 6, Ethan 6, New Underwood 5, Deubrook Area 4, Castlewood 2, Alcester-Hudson 1, Menno 1.

