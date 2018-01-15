South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll 1-15-18

Another week has past and we have two new number one ranked teams in Class AA boys and girls basketball.

Sioux Falls Lincoln suffered a tough loss to Sioux City East, IA that has knocked them down a spot in the new South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll. On the girls side, Rapid City Stevens lost two games this past weekend to Sturgis Brown and Campbell County, WY following their top ranking in last week's poll. The Raiders have fallen to 4th in the new rankings.

Outside of Class AA changes at the top, seven new teams have been ranked this week across all classes.

Here's the latest South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll for 1-15-18:

Boys

Class AA

Harrisburg (13) 8-0 99 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (7) 8-2 82 1 Rapid City Central (2) 11-0 79 3 Rapid City Stevens 9-1 46 4 Brandon Valley 7-3 20 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 4.

Class A

Madison (22) 9-0 110 1 Sioux Falls Christian 8-0 87 2 Sioux Valley 11-1 55 3 Tea Area 6-2 46 4 Dakota Valley 7-2 9 RV

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 7, Hamlin 5, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Crow Creek 3, Sisseton 2, Dell Rapids 1, Bon Homme 1.

Class B

Clark/Willow Lake (10) 7-1 92 1 Bridgewater-Emery (9) 8-2 88 2 Sully Buttes 6-1 67 3 White River (3) 10-0 46 5 Canistota 7-1 17 RV

Receiving votes: Warner 13, Irene-Wakonda 3, Corsica-Stickney 2, Aberdeen Christian 2.

Girls

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (11) 8-1 95 2 Harrisburg (3) 7-1 72 3 Brandon Valley (3) 8-1 67 4 Rapid City Stevens (4) 8-2 64 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 8-2 32 5

Class A

St. Thomas More (15) 10-1 100 1 Belle Fourche (4) 11-0 60 5 Vermillion 9-1 56 2 West Central (3) 9-1 44 RV Lennox 9-2 36 3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 17, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Crow Creek 4, Dakota Valley 4, Dell Rapids 1.

Class B

Sully Buttes (20) 8-0 107 1 Castlewood (1) 8-0 68 3 Waubay/Summit (1) 10-0 32 RV Faith 11-0 27 RV Avon 8-2 26 RV

Receiving votes: Warner 22, De Smet 17, Irene-Wakonda 15, Menno 5, Ethan 5, Hanson 3, Waverly-South Shore 2, Faulkton 1.