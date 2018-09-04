Mike Morgan works for the Coddington County sheriff'ss office in Watertown, South Dakota. Morgan takes advantage of the fact that a courtroom can be transformed into an acoustic hall if you just add a powerful voice.

And that’s exactly what he does.

He says he’s been wanting to sing the national anthem in the empty courtroom for a long time. Whether you needed a dose of patriotism today or not, this will give you goosebumps.

Perhaps with the trend of lipsyncing police department challenges, Mr. Morgan takes things to the next level.

One thing is for certain, Officer Morgan may need to take some personal time away from duty to accommodate the requests when any sport anywhere needs a solid national anthem that will make you proud to be an American.

See Also: