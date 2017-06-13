We raised our kids in the Sioux Falls area. Loved it. Do you think it's easy or hard for Dads in South Dakota?

WalletHub ranked all of the United States and came out with a list of the 2017 Best & Worst States for Working Dad's. They ranked the states in categories like Economic & Social Well Being, Work-Life Balance, Childcare, and Health.

South Dakota didn't rank so well. Here's how South Dakota and some of our neighboring states did in the poll:

Minnesota: #2

Iowa: #13

North Dakota: #15

Nebraska: #18

South Dakota: #35

