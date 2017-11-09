South Dakota One of the Nations Safest Places to Drive

Despite growing numbers of fatalities and traffic accidents, South Dakota remains a fairly safe state to drive in. According to numbers released by 24/7 Wall St., the data was gathered by an app called EverDrive and graded each state according to driver safety habits.

Alarmingly, the latest statistics show a 5.6% increase in car crashes - the largest increase in 1986. 24/7 Wall St. cited sources blames an increase in alcohol related incidents and simply more people on the roads than ever before citing lower gasoline prices.

One possible cause that was not mentioned was the increased use of phones while driving. Distracted driving is more than likely the culprit in more accidents than we realize. Campaigns against distracted driving are digging deeper to reach America's drivers - especially younger drivers.

South Dakota ranked as the 4th safest state for drivers. The top 5 states have one similar quality: plenty of space between cities for less congestion.

Montana Wyoming Alaska South Dakota Vermont

Make sure to buckle up, drive sober, and leave the phone alone while driving. Let's keep South Dakota one of the safest places to drive.