South Dakota Officials Open I-29, I-90 Remains Closed

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety have opened Interstate 29, north and southbound, from North Dakota to Iowa.

I-29 was closed border to border Monday (3/5) night at 6:30 p.m. Interstate 90 remains closed from Murdo to Sioux Falls, both east and westbound.

Officials want to strongly caution motorists that even though I-29 is open and passable, the highway is extremely icy and speeds will be greatly reduced. Drivers are encouraged to only travel if absolutely necessary.

If you must travel, slow down, keep the cruise control off, leave extra space between vehicles, wear your seat belt, be prepared with a winter emergency kit, a charged cell phone and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Officials are seeing crashes this morning where drivers are underestimating and over driving road conditions.

Snow is beginning to taper off, but winds will remain strong throughout the afternoon making safe travel challenging throughout the day and into the evening.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at SafeTravelUSA or by calling 511 before traveling today.

