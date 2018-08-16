South Dakota ‘Off The Interstate': Welcome To Baltic

If you're in a hurry, you can zip across South Dakota on the Interstate. East-West on 90, North-South on 29. But what you may gain in time, you lose in not stopping in one of our fine communities 'Off The Interstate'.

Welcome to Baltic!

But first, did you know Baltic wasn't always...well, Baltic?

It's true. When the first Post Office was created in 1872, it was named St. Olaf . Apparently there was some sort of problem with that because in 1887 the name was changed to Keyes. But hold on, that wasn't right either, and in 1889 Baltic became Baltic.

Whew!

With over 1,200 friendly folks and located just 15 miles or so north of Sioux Falls, it seems like Baltic is ideally located. As a matter of fact, there's an apt quote on the city's website :

"The location of Baltic upon the banks of the Big Sioux River, with its water power, surrounded by rich farming country, makes it a good business point and has increased its population and commercial importance."

Now, what's really interesting about that quote is, it was made 1899! Wow, talk about something from 'yesteryear' that's still true today!

The home of former South Dakota Governor Nils Boe , Baltic continues to thrive thanks to a growing business community, great school system and 5 beautiful parks.

So the next time you're thinking of just buzzing across South Dakota on the interstate, pull off I-29 at exit 94 and stop in Baltic for a hot coffee or cold drink. And take a trip around one of South Dakota's finest communities.

Wikipedia Contributed To This Article

See Also: