Over the past few years the Missouri Valley Conference and the Big Sky Conference have been two of the top leagues in the college's Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), and now the University of South Dakota is making sure that rivalry continues into the next decade on the field.

The Coyotes have agreed to a home-and-home series with Northern Arizona University of the Big Sky. USD will battle the Lumberjacks September 12, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona, and September 11, 2021, in Vermillion.

This will be the second home-and-home series between the two programs. NAU won a 2013 meeting in Arizona, while USD defended its home field with a 2014 victory in the DakotaDome.

The new dates will extend South Dakota's run of facing Big Sky opponents to at least 14 consecutive seasons, dating back to 2008. The Coyotes are 7-8 against the Big Sky during that stretch, 6-1 at home.

This season, the Coyotes have two dates against Big Sky teams. USD plays its home opener against Northern Colorado, September 8, before traveling to Utah to take on Weber State on September 15.

SEE ALSO: