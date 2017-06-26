South Dakota Native Logan Storley Signs with Bellator MMA

After a successful win at the recent Sioux Falls Fight Night at the Sanford Pentagon, Logan Storley has signed a contract with Bellator MMA.

FloCombat reports that Storley has signed a contract with Bellator MMA and will make his debut on the upcoming Bellator 181 card in July against Kemmyelle Haley. The show will take place in Thackerville, Oklahoma on July 14th.

The Webster native told FloCombat that the decision to join Bellator boiled down to money and exposure.

""The decision was made based on what is best for my career and my future from both a financial and exposure standpoint," Storley said. "The UFC has 500 guys on the roster and some guys don't get to fight as much because of it. Bellator has a smaller roster and have a lot of talented wrestling prospects who get talked about and pushed. Just look at Michael Chandler." - Interview with FloCombat

The former University of Minnesota wrestler holds a professional 5-0 record in MMA with all of his fights taking place in either South Dakota or Minnesota. He is coming off an impressive win at Sioux Falls Fight Night against Andres Murray .

