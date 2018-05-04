Will the first woman ever be hired as a NBA head coach this off season?

The answer might be yes and what makes it even cooler is that she is from South Dakota.

South Dakota native and basketball lifer Becky Hammon is interviewing for the Milwaukee Bucks vacant head coaching job according to multiple reports.

A couple years back the Bucks discussed their vacant GM job with her, so there is a familiarity factor with Hammon and she has proven from her playing days to her coaching days with the Spurs that she is one of the great basketball minds in the game.

Highly respected, highly motivated and extremely knowledgable, Hammon will make a great head coach in the NBA one day if that is with the Bucks or somewhere else down the line.

According to those same reports, Milwaukee has talked to around ten candidates to replace Jason Kidd who was fired earlier this season.

Hammon had a lengthy and successful career in the WNBA and joined the San Antonio Spurs staff as an assistant coach once she retired from playing.

She has coached the Spurs summer league team and been a vital part of the Spurs coaching staff for years.